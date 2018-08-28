Not guilty plea in Rochester check forgery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea has been entered in a check forgery case.
Allie Marie Staven, 23 of Rochester, is facing two counts of check forgery. Police say she cashed a forged check for $4,000 from a law firm on June 6, then tried to cash another forged check for $8,200 from the law firm on June 12.
Staven’s trial is set to begin on February 4, 2018.
