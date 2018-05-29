Not guilty plea in Rochester chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after a winter chase by car and foot is pleading not guilty.

Devante Demarco Jones, 23 of Rochester, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and driving after revocation. His trial is scheduled for October 29.

Rochester law enforcement says a state trooper tried to pull Jones over on February 27 for illegal window tint when Jones sped away and crashed into a snow bank. He was arrested about six minutes later after being pursued on foot by Rochester police.