Not guilty plea in Rochester bleach assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of beating a woman and pouring bleach on her is pleading not guilty.

Police says 29-year-old Ricky Lee Ellis of Rochester assaulted the women on December 9, 2017. They say he punched and kicked the woman, tore her fingernails off, then held her down and poured the bleach on her. Officers say the woman claims that after she rinsed off in the shower, Ellis threatened her with a knife.

Ellis is charged with stalking, threats of violence, 3rd degree assault, domestic assault, and 4th degree damage to property. His trail is set for April 16.