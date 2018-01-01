Not guilty plea in Mason City chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – The man accused of leading police on a foot chase is pleading not guilty.

26-year-old Eric Deonte Sombright of Manly is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury. Mason City police say Sombright ran away from a traffic stop on February 6. An officer says he ran after Sombright through several yards and over several fences, injuring his right knee and cutting his left hand.

Sombright was arrested by another officer and police say they also followed footprints in the snow and found a package of marijuana.

A trial has been set for May 22.