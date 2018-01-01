Not guilty plea in Howard County killing

CRESCO, Iowa – A man accused of killing his wife is pleading not guilty.

34-year-old Brian Fullhart is charged with 1st degree murder and going armed with intent. Authorities say he shot and killed his wife, Zoanne, on February 28 and then threatened police officers when they tried to arrest him.

Law enforcement was called to 700 South Elm Street in Cresco around 1:22 am on March 1 after a report of shots fired. Police say Fullhart barricaded himself inside the home but was eventually arrested around 6:45 am. Zoanne Fullhart was found dead inside the home.

No trial date has been set.