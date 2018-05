Not guilty plea in Forest City sex abuse case

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is pleading not guilty to 3rd degree sexual abuse.

Stephen Aguirre Jr., 40 of Forest City, is accused of assaulting a minor female on October 27, 2017 at his home in Forest City.

Aguirre entered a not guilty plea Tuesday and demanded a speedy trial. His trial is set to begin on July 18.