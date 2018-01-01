Clear
Not guilty plea in Clear Lake sex abuse case

Police say the victim has no memory of the crime.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 5:22 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2018 5:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial date is set for a Clear Lake man charged with sexual abuse.

24-year-old Issaac Emmanuel Watkins was arrested in January and accused of having sex with someone without their consent. Clear Lake police say they found a person unconscious in the backseat of a car on May 6, 2017. A witness identified Watkins as the last person to be with the person and police say his DNA was found on a piece of the victim’s clothing.

Police say a search of Watkins phone also found images of him committing a sex act of the victim, who denies consenting to any sex and claims no memory of it.

Watkins is pleading not guilty to 3rd degree sex abuse and invasion of privacy. His trial is scheduled for April 10.

