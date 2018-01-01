wx_icon Mason City 25°

Not guilty plea in Charles City credit card fraud

Authorities say man used company card for personal purchases.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2018 12:50 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2018 12:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man is pleading not guilty to credit card fraud in Floyd County.

42-year-old Danny Jay Brown of Charles City was accused in December 2017 of illegally using a company credit card for personal uses. Authorities say that between April and June of 2017, Brown used a card belonging to his employer to buy $7,200 in goods and services.

Police say those purchases included gas, auto parts, games and Play Stations.

Brown’s trial is scheduled to begin on March 22.

