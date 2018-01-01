Not guilty plea in Cerro Gordo County meth case

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of giving meth to an informant is pleading not guilty.

Scroll for more content...

28-year-old Joseph Luna of Mason City is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine for an April 2017 incident where authorities say he provided 13.9 grams of meth to someone who was working with the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force.

Luna’s trial is scheduled for February 13 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Charges of drug possession and gathering where drugs were used had also been filed against Luna in Winnebago County, but court records state those charges were dismissed after it was found the criminal complaints had not been property notarized.