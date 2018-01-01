wx_icon Mason City 36°

Not guilty plea in Cerro Gordo County meth case

Joseph Luna

Charges dropped in Winnebago County.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2018 12:29 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2018 12:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of giving meth to an informant is pleading not guilty.

28-year-old Joseph Luna of Mason City is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine for an April 2017 incident where authorities say he provided 13.9 grams of meth to someone who was working with the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force.

Luna’s trial is scheduled for February 13 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Charges of drug possession and gathering where drugs were used had also been filed against Luna in Winnebago County, but court records state those charges were dismissed after it was found the criminal complaints had not been property notarized.

