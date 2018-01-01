Clear

Not guilty plea in Byron meth arrest

Woman to stand trial in July.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 11:12 AM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 11:33 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities say they found meth in her home, now she's pleading not guilty.

43-year-old Michele Ann Vietor was arrested after the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant in Byron on October 9, 2017. Law enforcement says it found nearly 300 grams of methamphetamine, worth more than $7,000, and $9,300 in cash.

The Sheriff's Office says the search and Vietor's arrest resulted from an investigation that began in May 2017.

Three vehicles were also towed from the scene.

Vietor has entered a not guilty plea to 1st degree sale of meth. Her trial is set for July 30.

