Not guilty plea in Austin drug bust

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man police say was caught with roughly a pound of illegal drugs is pleading not guilty.

47-year-old Robert Trevino of Austin was arrested on January 10 after a no-knock search warrant was executed at his home in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue NE in Austin. As some officers entered the building, Trevino was reportedly seen opening a second story window and dumping two bags of methamphetamine onto the front yard.

Authorities say Trevino then climbed out the window and got onto the roof, throwing another bag of meth onto the roof and a fourth onto a deck. Police say they persuaded Trevino to go back inside the house and placed him under arrest.

According to court documents, Trevino admitted to officers he had been selling meth for the past two months.

Law enforcement says it found 378 grams of meth in Trevino’s home, including what had been thrown from the window, and about 103 grams of marijuana. Also located were a digital scale, three smartphones, $1,913 in cash, a Bushnell Halo Holographic sight, and drug paraphernalia.

Trevino is charged with two counts of 1st degree drug possession. His trial is set for April 23.