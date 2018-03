ROCHESTER, Minn. – An accused car thief is pleading not guilty.

25-year-old Cody James Krismer of Stockton is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and obstructing the legal process. He was arrested September 26, 2017, when Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies found him hiding in a tree line along Highway 63 Northeast. Deputies say they had to shoot Krismer with a taser to get him under control.

His trial is now set for June 25.