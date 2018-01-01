Not guilty plea from Austin duo

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two people arrested after law enforcement responded to a vehicle in a ditch are pleading not guilty.

Scroll for more content...

18-year-old Cristian Andres Wilborn of Austin is charged with violent felon in possession of a firearm, violent felon in possession of ammunition, and 3rd degree drug possession. 22-year-old Patricia Jane Boonreuang of Austin is charged with 3rd degree drug possession, 4th degree DWI, and driving after suspension.

They were picked up on December 21, 2017 and Mower County sheriff’s deputies say they recovered 12 grams of methamphetamine, two digital scales, an electronic tablet, and 17 cell phones from Boonreuang. After his arrest, Wilborn was implicated as a suspect in a December 20 shots fired incident in Albert Lea and deputies found a .38 caliber pistol near Wilborn and Boonreuang’s vehicle.

They are scheduled to stand trial on April 23.