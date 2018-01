NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An employee has been accused of stealing from the Burger King in the Diamond Jo Casino.

36-year-old Jillian Chaunta Delle of Northwood has been charged with one count of 2nd degree theft. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Delle called them and admitted that she took about $2,600 from the restaurant’s safe, cash registers, and three bank bags on January 6.

Delle was booked into the Worth County Jail on Saturday night on $5,000 bond.