Northwood still a 'quiet, little town' despite weekend stabbing

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A stabbing over the weekend sent one person to the hospital and has authorities looking for a person of interest.

Worth County deputies say on Saturday night, they found a victim with multiple stab wounds in the 600 block of 7th Street North in Northwood. The victim of the stabbing was transported to Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa. Police have not yet identified that person, but their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

For some, it hits close to home.

John Deean and his wife live a block south of the Schoolside Apartment complex, where the stabbing took place. He's originally from Memphis and moved around to different cities across the county and seen his fair share of crime. But in Northwood, he says it really doesn't happen that often.

"This is a quiet...quiet little town. We like it that way. That's the reason we settled here and retired here."

He credits law enforcement for part of that.

"We have pretty good law enforcement here in town. They constantly patrol this whole city, which it doesn't take long for one officer to drive around this whole town."

Saturday's incident reminds him of what happened 5 years ago, when the town was rocked by the stabbing death of Justina Smith. Since that time, Deean says that the town has moved forward, and feels that the town will likely do the same after last weekend's incident.

"It's a shame that something like this has to happen in a small community of less than 2,000 people, but I don't know how anyone could avoid a situation like that. Because even with a small town, eventually a bad thing will happen. You just have to live with it."

Fringe and Lace owner Brittany Low has lived in Northwood for about 10 years. Despite what happened on Saturday, she isn't fearful.

"I don't feel that the town is dangerous and there's tons of criminals running around wanting to stab each other. I don't see that. It's normal living for everybody."

Though authorities have been called to the complex before, including for another stabbing in 2013, Low notes that there is a general feeling of safety in the town of nearly 2,000 people.

"I hope that everybody can sleep well at night knowing that it is a safe town and law enforcement's doing what they can to keep the crime minimal."