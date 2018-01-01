Northwood-Kensett superintendent in running for Fort Dodge job

FORT DODGE, Iowa – The superintendent of Northwood-Kensett Community School District is one of the finalists for a job in central Iowa.

Mike Crozier has been named one of four finalists for the superintendent position with the Fort Dodge Community School District. The other candidates are:

Mike Fisher, principal at Hoover Middle School in Waterloo.

Rob Hughes, assistant superintendent in Fort Dodge since 2011.

Dr. Jesse Ulrich, superintendent for the AHSTW School District in Avoca.

Fort Dodge school district officials say they hope to hire a new superintendent by March 26.