Northwest Iowa woman charged with 2 counts of vehicular homicide

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have charged a driver whose sport utility vehicle collided with a car in northwest Iowa, fatally injuring the car driver and his 5-year-old son.

Court records say 49-year-old Ann Vanderpool, of Milford, faces two counts of vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated. Her attorney didn't immediately return a message Wednesday from The Associated Press. Vanderpool's preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.

The accident occurred June 10 on Iowa Highway 9 near Sibley. The car driver, 48-year-old Travis Mier, of Spirit Lake, was pronounced dead at Osceola Community Hospital. His son Elliot was pronounced dead later at a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital.

Vanderpool also was hospitalized.