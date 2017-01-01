Northern Minnesota house fire kills three

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) - Officials say a house fire in northern Minnesota has killed three people, including a child. Another child is in critical condition.

The Hibbing Fire Department says the fire was reported early Tuesday and destroyed the home before crews put out the blaze. WDIO-TV reports the two adults and two children did not have a pulse when firefighters pulled them out of the house. The fire department says crews were able to resuscitate the children and they were taken to the Hibbing hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities later confirmed that one of the children died. The other is in critical condition at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

No names have been released.

Fire officials say a third juvenile was outside the home when crews arrived and was also hospitalized. It's unknown how everyone is related.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.