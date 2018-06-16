Northeast Iowa teen pleads guilty to multiple burglaries

CRESCO, Iowa – A teen facing eight burglary charges pleads guilty to three of them.

Ezekiel Issac Larson, 18 of Lime Springs, was accused in April of six counts of 3rd degree burglary and two counts of attempted 3rd degree burglary. Authorities say he illegally entered Backwoodz Steak House and Lanes, Busti Lumber, the Chester Community Center, EDR Renewable Services, Elma Express, and the Elma Locker between April 11 and April 13 in 2017, as well as attempted to break into KCD’s Bar and the Tank and Tummy Gas Station.

Larson has entered a guilty plea to three counts of third degree burglary and received a deferred judgment. He must spend two to five years on supervised probation and pay back all his victims. If he fulfills those requirements, this conviction will be wiped from Larson’s record.