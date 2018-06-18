North Iowa woman charged after child, 3, found to be malnourished and with severe bruising

Scroll for more content...
Monica Flores, 28, has been charged in Winneshiek County after DHS was made aware of allegations involving Flores’ daughter.
The child had “major bruising to her neck, along the right torso and both legs,” according to the criminal complaint. “These injuries looked to occur from being struck. The bruising looked to be in varying stages from varying times.”
DHS had many reports of “physical abuse and cruel discipline” from Flores in Wisconsin, the complaint said, and it also reported she had not been giving food and water to the child.
Three children were removed from the home and were taken to Winneshiek Medical Center for evaluation.
