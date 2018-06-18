North Iowa volunteers honored by RSVP

MASON CITY, Iowa – RSVP of North Central Iowa has honored 30 people for service to their communities.

The Outstanding Volunteer Awards were presented at RSVP’s annual celebration of volunteer work in Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth, and Franklin counties.

“Whether you volunteer in one of our many school programs, the Red Cross, Emergency Preparedness, volunteer at IRIS, or serve as an international friend,” said NIACC President Dr. Steve Schulz, guest speaker at the celebration, “you are enriching lives and improving the communities in which you serve.”

Gold awards for over 500 hours of volunteer work went to Marcia Kraft of Northwood, Tiny Shelton of Forest City, and Steven Urbatsch of Mason City.

Silver awards for 250 to 499 hours of volunteer work were given to Judy Fox and Carolyn Ostercamp of Britt, Glen Christensen, Ellen Jandebeur, and Sandy Nyhus of Clear Lake, Annette Bruns and Aiden Kelly of Forest City, and Chuck and Nancy Sweetman of Mason City.

Bronze awards for 100 to 249 hours of volunteer service went to Frances Meyer and Roz Swanson of Buffalo Center, Pat Amosson and Jane Broghammer of Clear Lake, Nora Claude, Dee Hollatz, and Juanita Stromer of Garner, Marlys Ebaugh of Forest City, Mariann Holst of Leland, Jean Davidson, Jack Gannett, Jane Ginapp, Joann Johnson, Robbi Kleckner, Peggy Solberg, and Glady Udelhofen of Mason City, Stephen Converse of Northwood, and Lana Schaefer of Rockwell.

Entertainment for the celebration was provided by La Danza Folklorica from La Luz Hispana of Hampton.