North Iowa slammed by severe storms

KIMT-TV 3 – A severe storm roared through North Iowa Friday evening.

The National Weather Service issued both Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings for several counties and heavy rain and hail battered the area.



Photos by Alan Shackleton and Barb Dillon in Clear Lake. Photos by Alan Shackleton and Barb Dillon in Clear Lake.

Downtown Mason City. Downtown Mason City.

Clear Lake Fire Department says it had to deal with a house fire and a sail boat fire. No further details on those incidents are available.

2nd Street NW and North Pierce Avenue in Mason City was closed at 7:30 pm with about a foot of water in the intersection.

Photo by Jenny Kozisek Reimann in Clear Lake.

2nd Street and Pierce Avenue in Mason City.

Photo by Alan Shackleton and Barb Dillon.