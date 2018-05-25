Clear

North Iowa police chase sends St. Paul man to jail

Pleaded guilty to taking someone else's vehicle in Charles City.

Posted: May. 23, 2018 2:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man from the Twin Cities has been sentenced in a North Iowa stolen vehicle case.

Shawndell Phillip Smith, 22 of St. Paul, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was arrested on February 16 after Charles City police said Smith stole a vehicle from a gas station and led authorities on a high-speed chase.

Police say the pursuit only ended after a tire deflation device was used and Smith was caught south of Janesville.

Smith must now spend 90 days in jail and pay $1,693.36 in restitution.

