North Iowa police chase sends St. Paul man to jail

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man from the Twin Cities has been sentenced in a North Iowa stolen vehicle case.
Shawndell Phillip Smith, 22 of St. Paul, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was arrested on February 16 after Charles City police said Smith stole a vehicle from a gas station and led authorities on a high-speed chase.
Police say the pursuit only ended after a tire deflation device was used and Smith was caught south of Janesville.
Smith must now spend 90 days in jail and pay $1,693.36 in restitution.
