North Iowa nursing home investigated 19 times in five years

Senator Grassley says he is 'concerned.'

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 1:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC – The North Iowa nursing home where an elderly woman recently died has been investigated 19 times in five years.

That information about the Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center is in a letter sent to U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma. Senator Grassley had written to the agency seeking more information on the February 27 death of Virginia Olthoff. Authorities say Olthoff died in pain and may have been without water for several days before her demise.

Administrator Verma wrote to Senator Grassley that Timely Mission “has come back into substantial compliance with program requirements following each of these surveys.”

The Timely Mission Nusing Home has been fined nearly $77,500 over deficiencies in care for residents.

“I appreciate Administrator Verma’s response to my letter on this issue. I’m also encouraged by the investigations by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services when questions of abuse and neglect of seniors arise,” Grassley said. “But specifically regarding Timely Mission Nursing Home, I’m concerned about its compliance history and the sheer number of complaint investigations. The reported events are extremely troubling and call into question Timely Mission’s ability to make lasting changes so that the recurring problems stop. Patient care must be the number one focus at all times and I will continue to press for more information on this case and others like it.”

To read Administrator Verma’s complete response to Senator Grassley, click here.

