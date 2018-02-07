North Iowa newspapers to be printed in Des Moines

MASON CITY, Iowa - Lee Enterprises, the owner of four North Iowa newspapers, announced today they will move their printing press to Des Moines effective next week.

In a statement released by publisher Roy Biondi, the decision came due to a labor shortage and to find more cost effective measures to keep up with current subscriber demands, including the addition of color pages, and more opportunities for special features and inserts.

Printing operations of the Mason City Globe-Gazette, the Britt News-Tribune, the Forest City Summit, and the Mitchell County Press-News will relocate to the Gannett Publishing Services office in Des Moines, with the final editions being printed in Mason City on February 10th. The changeover to Des Moines will take effect on February 12th.

Local resident Don Elsbury does get his news by other means, but says the power of a newspaper is still important in today's ever-changing news consuming habits.

"I still prefer looking at the newspaper. I still think there is more local news [in a newspaper]", Elsbury says.

The move will affect around 12 part-time workers in Mason City. Those who qualify will receive severance packages.

Gannett owns 112 newspapers nationwide, including the Des Moines Register, the Iowa City Press-Citizen and USA Today.