North Iowa man sentenced to federal prison for entering country illegally, stealing SS# to work

HAMPTON, Iowa – A man living in the United States illegally has been sentenced to two months in federal prison after using another person’s social security number to obtain employment at a Clear Lake business.

Emmanuel Santos-Diaz, 34, of Hampton, received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of unlawful use of identification documents and one count of illegal reentry into the United States.

Santos-Diaz was deported in 2003 before illegally re-entering the country.

In May, Clear Lake Police received a complaint from a woman in Arkansas that she was being denied benefits because someone in Iowa was using her social security number and that income was being counted against her.

Santos-Diaz was arrested June 6 at a job site in Hampton.

Santos-Diaz is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be turned over to immigration officials.

He had prior convictions in Franklin County for forgery (2003) and OWI (2005).