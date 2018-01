AMES, Iowa – A Mason City man has been sentenced to jail time in central Iowa.

38-year-old Luis Serra pleaded guilty to 3rd degree theft and trespass for an incident on October 4, 2017 in Ames where he was accused of breaking into a residence in the 1300 block of Truman Place and taking cash and a cell phone.

On Thursday, Serra was given a total of 150 days in the Story County Jail, with credit for time already served, and ordered to pay $690 in fines.