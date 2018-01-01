Clear
North Iowa man is sentenced for ATV chase

Miguel Romo Miguel Romo

He was found hiding in a southern Minnesota corn field.

FOREST CITY, Iowa – An ATV chase from Iowa into Minnesota results in probation for a Winnebago County man.

Miguel Angel Romo, 22, received seven days in jail, two years of probation, and a $315 fine. He was arrested in July 2017. Law enforcement says the Buffalo Center man was seen riding a 4-wheel ATV at 67 miles an hour. When an officer tried to pull Romo over, he reportedly accelerated to 80 to 90 miles an hour in a pursuit that went into Faribault County, Minnesota.

A Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy says he and his K9 partner found Romo hiding beside his ATV in the middle of a corn field. A bag containing marijuana and a scale and grinder was found nearby.

Romo wound up pleading guilty to eluding and possession of marijuana – 1st offense.

