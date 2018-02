MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of molesting a girl is pleading not guilty.

58-year-old Patrick Lavern Holt is charged with lascivious acts with a child. The Mason City man was arrested in January after authorities investigated the report of a girl who said Holt touched her sexually and showed her pornography when she was under the age of 12.

Holt’s trial is set to begin on March 27.