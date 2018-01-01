North Iowa fugitive caught in Tennessee

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man who authorities say spent years pretending to be someone else is back in custody.

Scroll for more content...

57-year-old Wendell Keith Hunter of Forest City pleaded guilty to identity theft and fraudulent use of a birth certificate. Law enforcement says Hunter used that birth certificate and a Pennsylvania voter ID card to pass himself off as someone named Daniel Hughes, getting a job a 3M in Winnebago County in 2014.

Hunter was arrested in 2016 and accused of using his stolen identity to make over $70,000 at 3M, as well as obtaining utilities, insurance benefits, credit cards, a hunting and fishing license, and a voter registration under his false name.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on September 8, 2017 because Hunter failed to appear at his sentencing hearing. He was arrested in Tennessee and transferred back to Winnebago County on January 11, where he is being held on $14,000 cash only bond.