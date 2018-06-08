North Iowa flooding reminds residents of 2008 floods

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa- The water levels in East Park were rising Friday with the Winnebago River cresting around 10.5 feet. The Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said the park is closed until further notice,Cheryl West of Mason City and her grandson were just a few of the residents that came to look at the over flowed park and couldn’t help but remember the 2008 floods. West said she didn’t know that Friday was the ten year anniversary of the North Iowa floods but she wanted to show her grandson what the flooding looked like up close rather than hearing or seeing it elsewhere.She said it is incredible to see what Mother Nature can do.“I don’t even think of the 200 floods when it came to this, but who could have predicted this storm and how much we got,” she said. It is unbelievable.”Chief Brinkley said other roadways are also closed because of the storms. Part of 12th street Southeast and Florida Avenue near NIACC washed away he said. Those with the city will evaluate the piece of road for repairs on Monday.