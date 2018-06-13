Clear

North Iowa firefighter accused of drunk driving while on emergency call

Driving a rescue unit to a traffic accident.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 12:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HUMBOLDT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have accused a volunteer firefighter of being drunk while driving a fire vehicle in northern Iowa.

Online court records say 42-year-old Jeffrey Feaster, of Dakota City, is charged with operating under the influence, first offense. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press.

The Messenger reports that Feaster was driving a rescue unit early on June 6 while responding to a traffic accident in Humboldt. Court records say he smelled of alcohol that morning and failed two field sobriety tests. His blood alcohol content tested out at more than twice the legal limit.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26

