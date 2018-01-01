MASON CITY, Iowa – Another family has received transportation thanks to the “Wheels for Work” program.

Mason City Motor Company, United Way of North Central Iowa, and North Iowa Community Action Organization combined to provide the vehicle to the Piippo family, allowing a mother of two to get to her full-time job. Abigail Piippo says before this, she did not have reliable transport for work or childcare.

The United Way of North Central Iowa says to qualify for “Wheels for Work,” the Piippo family had to go through a rigorous application process and meet stringent criteria. The vehicle was donated by Mason City Motor Company after it was repaired and given a safety inspection.