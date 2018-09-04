Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch - Flash Flood Warning - Flood Warning - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

North Iowa escapee sentenced to more jail time

Six days of freedom leads to six months of imprisonment.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 7:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Leaving a residential treatment facility is sending a Clear Lake man back to jail.

Matthew Ernest Andersen, 29, was serving time at BeJe Clark in Mason City for a domestic abuse assault conviction. He was admitted to the work release facility on February 27 and did not return to it on August 1. Andersen was recaptured on August 7.

He pleaded guilty to absence from custody, a serious misdemeanor, and has been sentenced to 180 days in jail. That time will be served after he now finishes serving his sentence for domestic abuse. Andersen must also pay a $315 fine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
We're tracking the potential for flooding tonight along with additional severe weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fighting School Illness

Image

Attempted Armed Robbery

Image

My Money: Choosing the right credit card

Image

First day of class for Austin Public Schools

Image

Mayo officials meet with Freeborn County Commissioners

Image

Dance like no one's watching

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Feeding those who serve us

Community Events