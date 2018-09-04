North Iowa escapee sentenced to more jail time

MASON CITY, Iowa – Leaving a residential treatment facility is sending a Clear Lake man back to jail.

Matthew Ernest Andersen, 29, was serving time at BeJe Clark in Mason City for a domestic abuse assault conviction. He was admitted to the work release facility on February 27 and did not return to it on August 1. Andersen was recaptured on August 7.

He pleaded guilty to absence from custody, a serious misdemeanor, and has been sentenced to 180 days in jail. That time will be served after he now finishes serving his sentence for domestic abuse. Andersen must also pay a $315 fine.