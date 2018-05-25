North Iowa drug charges dropped against California teen

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Charges have been dropped against a California man arrested for drugs in North Iowa.

Carlos Antonio Guizar Lopez, 19 of Wasco, CA, was accused of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. Law enforcement says it was called to the Mills Motel in Lake Mills on January 19 after Lopez refused to leave his room. When police met Lopez at his motel room door, officers said they could smell marijuana.

A K9 unit was brought in and indicated drugs were inside Lopez’ suitcase, where officers said they found 13 ounce of marijuana in eight separate bags.

Lopez pleaded not guilty and his trial was to start Tuesday, but the Winnebago County Attorney’s Office filed to dismiss the charges. Its motion stated there was insufficient evidence to justify prosecution and conviction. A judge granted the motion to dismiss.