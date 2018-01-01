North Iowa drug charges against California man

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A California man is facing drug charges in Winnebago County.

19-year-old Carlos Antonio Guizar Lopez of Wasco, CA is accused of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

Law enforcement was called to the Mills Motel in Lake Mills on January 19 for someone refusing to leave their room. When police arrived at the motel, they say Lopez came to the door and the smell of marijuana could be detected. Lopez was arrested and a Forest City K9 dog was brought into check Lopez’ suitcase. The dog indicated drugs were inside and law enforcement says a search found a total of about 13 ounces of marijuana in eight separate bags.

Lopez has entered a not guilty plea and his trial is set for March 28 in Winnebago County District Court.