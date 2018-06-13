North Iowa dental office reducing opioid prescriptions

MASON CITY, Iowa- For years, oral surgeons have been prescribing opioids to patients after surgery, but one local dental office is making a change to cut down on the number of opioids they prescribe to patients.

Doctor Lyell Hogg of north Iowa oral Surgery and Dental Implants Center say many office’s pain medication of choice is Oxycodone, or Vicodin.

But they are one of the first offices to start switching to Exparel, a non-opioid medication which is injected in to the mouth where the surgery was done lasting up to 72 hours.

“Patients who go home with a certain amount of medication and they may not use it all,” he said. “After five days when they’re really not having that much pain anymore now we have this extra opioid medication sitting around at home that has the potential for abuse.”

Dr. Hogg says the drug is only used on patients over the age of 19 which is about 90% pf the patients his offices sees.