Clear

North Iowa couple gets engaged at Minnesota State Fair

Brendan Otto popped the question to now-fiancé Ilsa Burke while in line for cheese curds.

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 9:53 PM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 10:47 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

KIMT NEWS 3 – A North Iowa couple gets engaged at the Minnesota State Fair.

Brendan Otto popped the question to his now-fiancé Ilsa Burke in front of the Mouth Trap food stand, while in line for cheese curds.

The couple plans to get married at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City this winter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Stormy next couple of days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Free back to school haircuts

Image

Rain puts stop to big bike race

Image

Couple gets engaged at Minnesota State Fair

Image

Austin ArtWorks Festival brings together families

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Raising money for park, Veterans memorial

Image

Time to extract honey

Image

Taking steps towards preventing heart disease in the African American community

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Making bail for a good cause

Community Events