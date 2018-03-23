In a prom dress budget crunch? North Iowa Gives Back can help

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Do you remember how much you spent on prom?A survey shows in the Midwest teens are spending nearly $600, leaving one student thankful for a group handing out dresses for free.Rachel Carpenter, from Mason City High School, still can't believe it. The dress she picked out for this year's prom was given to her for free through the group North Iowa Gives Back. The Facebook group has been collecting dresses and handing them out the past month. The average cost of a dress, according to Yahoo's “Prom across America Survey,” is $242.“Yeah, I was happy,” Carpenter said.North Iowa Gives Back will be at Mason City High School Saturday from 12-4 p.m.More than 70 dresses will be there and it will be first come, first serve in the commons area.