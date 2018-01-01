North Iowa Gives Back Facebook page showing success

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - A local woman is spearheading an effort on social media to encourage others to help each other.The "North Iowa Gives Back" Facebook page now has more than 3,000. People can post if they're in need of something like furniture, clothes or even prayers. You can also post items you have and are willing to donate to others.“Like I said I’ve always been helped through my whole life on different things clothes, food and I wanted to give back to the community and I wanted to see the community give back to each other,” Administrator Kandi Torres said.One of the requirements is everything that's posted is free, you're not allowed sell items on the page, just donate them.