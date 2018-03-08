North Iowa Commerce Center hosts 'Financial & Self Defense' seminar

MASON CITY, Iowa - As part of International Women's Day, the North Iowa Commerce Center hosted a 'Finance & Self Defense' seminar Thursday morning.

The seminar taught self-defense techniques like throat and leg protection, as well as financial planning such as investing, estate planning and retirement.

Alyse Hensley of Thrivent Financial says more women today are taking an active role in finances because of societal changes.

"As we've seen in these past 20 years or so, women are becoming the higher wage earners. They're having those jobs that have pension income, and it's becoming really important to involve...well, it should've always been important to involve...women in that conversation," Hensley says.

Jessica Tierney heads the North Iowa Women's Self-Defense Initiative, and says with recent movements like "#MeToo" and "#TimesUp", more women and girls are feeling empowered to fight back.

"When I look at the teenagers that I worked with 20 years ago versus the teenagers that I'm working with now, I'm seeing a lot more of that willingness to fight back, the willingness to be open and stand up for themselves," Tierney says.

Another free public event teaching self defense hosted by Tierney will be held at the Willowbrook Mall in Mason City on April 14th.