North Iowa Bulls claim sixth-straight central division crown

North Iowa 7, La Crosse 2

Posted: Mar. 2, 2018 10:10 PM
Updated: Mar. 2, 2018 10:54 PM
Posted By: Whitney Blakemore
The North Iowa Bulls are the NA3HL's central division champion for the sixth-straight season defeating La Crosse at home 7-2 Friday night. Click on the video tab for highlights.

