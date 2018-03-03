Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
North Iowa Bulls claim sixth-straight central division crown
North Iowa 7, La Crosse 2
Posted: Mar. 2, 2018 10:10 PM
Updated: Mar. 2, 2018 10:54 PM
Posted By: Whitney Blakemore
Scroll for more content...
The North Iowa Bulls are the NA3HL's central division champion for the sixth-straight season defeating La Crosse at home 7-2 Friday night. Click on the video tab for highlights.
Article Comments
Most Popular Stories
Police asking for public's help to locate missing 16-year-old from Mason City
NEW: Names released in Cresco murder investigation; suspect allegedly fired bow at law enforcement
1 in custody after standoff, 1 dead after Cresco shooting
UPDATE: Man 'lucky to be alive' after falling 70-80 feet into grain bin in Conger
UPDATE: Missing girls located in Rochester
Man facing felony OWI charge after being found in stolen truck
Crestwood moves to the championship game
Jury awards nearly $1.2M to Iowa man injured by gas in hog barn
Second arrest in space heater attack
Police confirm name of woman killed in Eagle Grove fire
Latest Video
North Iowa Bulls claim sixth-straight central division crown
North Iowa Bulls claim sixth-straight central division cro
John Marshall defeats Austin to clinch a share of Big Nine
MN HS State Wrestling Quarterfinals (Friday)
Unfair discipline
Rube Goldberg competition
North Iowa Bulls claim sixth-straight central division crown
John Marshall defeats Austin to clinch a share of Big Nine Title
North Union's thrilling season ends with Triple OT loss in state semifinals
Proposed Transit
Community Events