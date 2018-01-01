Norovirus warning in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Norovirus is being blamed for numerous recent outbreaks of diarrhea and vomiting.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says while norovirus is a year-round problem, more of it shows up in the winter because people are indoors more with closer contact.

"Anyone with diarrhea or vomiting should not be handling any food items, regardless of how well they wash their hands," said IDPH Medical Director, Dr. Patricia Quinlisk. "That rule is important no matter if you’re cooking for two or 200, whether it’s a regular family meal or at a restaurant."

The Department of Public Health says anyone with symptoms of norovirus should stay home from school, daycare, work or other events to help stop the spread to others. And anyone who has experienced nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or low-grade fever should not prepare food for others until two days after their symptoms have stopped.