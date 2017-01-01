Nora Springs woman in Mower County crash

WINDOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An SUV/snowplow accident injures one person Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 pm on eastbound Interstate 90 in Mower County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Pamela Lynn Calvert of Nora Springs, Iowa struck the rear of the DOT nowplow driven by 38-year-old Derrick Lee Crews of Austin.

The State Patrol says both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. Calvert suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment. Crews was not hurt.

The collision happened near mile marker 183. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin police, Lyle police, and Gold Cross Ambulance all assisted at the scene.