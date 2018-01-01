Nora Springs man heading to federal prison for selling meth

Scroll for more content...

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – A Nora Springs man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.Delbert Raymond Lane, 40, admitted his involvement to distribute meth in north central Iowa between 2014 and April of 2017.Authorities say Lane was receiving large amounts of meth before breaking it down and selling it in smaller quantities.In August of 2016, Lane sold an eighth of an ounce to a confidential informant in Mason City. On Nov. 23, 2016, Lane was in possession of 43 grams of meth.Lane was sentenced in Cedar Rapids and sentenced to 120 months in prison and must serve a 5-year-term of supervised release after being released.