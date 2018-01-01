Nora Springs man accused of threats and assault

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – A man arrested for domestic assault is also accused of threatening and attacking law enforcement.

33-year-old Andreas Deshawn Frazier of Nora Springs is charged with domestic abuse assault – 2nd offense, 1st degree harassment, assault on persons in certain occupations, and child endangerment.

Frazier was arrested on February 17 after authorities were called to his home on a report of domestic abuse. According to the criminal complaint, his wife said Frazier hit her in the face and on her shoulder. As he was being driven to the Floyd County Jail, Frazier is accused of threatening his wife and children and Nora Springs Police Chief Jessie Dugan. In addition, Frazier is accused of assaulting Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Sargent.