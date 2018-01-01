Non school-related issue prompts delay, then cancellation at Howard-Winneshiek Community School District

CRESCO, Iowa – The Howard-Winneshiek Community School District said it was under a two-hour delay at the request of law enforcement before opting to cancel classes because an early-out was already scheduled due to the girls’ basketball team playing in the state tournament.

Details are sparse as to why the delay was issued, but we are told it had do with an incident not connected to the school and there was no school-related threat posed to the district. We will have more on this story as it develops.

