Non-profits respond to new federal tax reform bill

MASON CITY, Iowa - In the wake of the new federal tax reform bill, some non-profit organizations are worried they'll lose support and especially with monetary donations.

"So the higher standard deduction means that less people will be itemizing their tax bill, which could impact people giving," Jen Arend, with the United Way of North Central Iowa, said.

Those with the United Way of North Central Iowa say it's not so much of a concern for them.

Arend said most people have other motivations to give.

"We feel that our donors really give to us because of the work that we do in the community," Arend said, "and we truly believe that our donors want to see change in the community and to support North Iowa."

