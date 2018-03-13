Non-profit awarded $2,000

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Employees at the Home Federal Savings bank went by a non-profits office to surprise them with a two thousand dollar check.

11 non-profits in the Rochester will recieve a two thousand dollar check.

Buff Hennessy is the executive director of The Arc Southeastern Minnesota.

The Arc said it’s a program for developmentally disabilities.

“People with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families will live full and complete lives as valued and engaged members of their communities,” said Hennessy.

She said she was surprised when they dropped the check off.

“Wow...this is a surprise.”

Hennessy said the money will go towards outreach efforts and to educate people about The Arc.