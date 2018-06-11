No-wake restrictions in place in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Until the water level drops, Fountain Lake and Albert Lea Lake are under no-wake restrictions, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office.

No-wake speed means operating watercrafts at the slowest speed possible to maintain steerage but no greater than 5 mph, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The measure is typically put in place to help protect boaters from flood-related hazards such as floating debris and river currents.