ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Until the water level drops, Fountain Lake and Albert Lea Lake are under no-wake restrictions, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office.
Scroll for more content...
No-wake speed means operating watercrafts at the slowest speed possible to maintain steerage but no greater than 5 mph, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The measure is typically put in place to help protect boaters from flood-related hazards such as floating debris and river currents.
Related Content
- No-wake restrictions in place in Albert Lea
- Albert Lea stabber sentenced
- Albert Lea police investigate shooting
- Hackenmueller out as Albert Lea wrestling coach
- Small Business Saturday in Albert Lea
- Guilty plea in Albert Lea stabbing
- Unattended candle causes fire in Albert Lea
- Paul Durbahn era begins at Albert Lea
- Fire damages house just outside Albert Lea
- Albert Lea looks to tackle housing issue